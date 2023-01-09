‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Doohan (Wednesday) has signed with WME.

Most recently, Doohan portrayed Tyler Galpin a local barista with a special connection to the show’s titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) in Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday which premiered in November. Following Wednesday‘s rating success, it was renewed for a second season.

Doohan is also known for starring opposite Bryan Cranston in the series Your Honor for Showtime, has recurred on Apple TV’s Truth Be Told as a younger Aaron Paul, and guest-starred on Schooled for ABC and What/If for Netflix. Additionally, he played Confederado Scout in Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld.

In 2017, Doohan was one of the top ten finalists in the 2017 ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition. He won best actor at the 2019 Nova Film Festival for his lead role in the feature Soundwave and has been nationally recognized and awarded for his theatrical performances.

He continues to be represented by McCaffrey Talent Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein.