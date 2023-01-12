You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Johnny Depp Movie ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ Gets Saudi Backing, New Images Revealed

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

California Pols Urge Endeavor's Ari Emanuel To Remove Dana White; UFC Boss Says Exit Would Hurt Everyone But Him
Read the full story

Warner Bros. Discovery & Amazon Prime Video Strike Major Content Deal In France

'The Last Of Us'
Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in HBO's 'The Last Of Us' HBO

Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video have struck a major content deal in France that will see HBO content plus 12 channels available on the Amazon platform in the nation.

Kicking off with the highly-anticipated The Last of Us HBO/Sky adaptation, the Warner Pass in France will feature all HBO shows plus 12 channels such as Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN. The move is the first territory deal of its kind struck between the two studios and comes after WBD struck a similar deal with Paramount/Comcast streamer SkyShowtime for 21 HBO Max Europe originals.

Amazon Prime subs will be able to access the Warner Pass via separate subscription from March 2023 onwards but will be given access to The Last of Us at no extra cost from next week. Warner Pass cost will be confirmed closer to launch.

 “We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France,” said Pierre Branco, WBD General Manager France, Benelux & Africa.

“The launch of the “Warner Pass” is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad