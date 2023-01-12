Warner Bros. Discovery & Amazon Prime Video Strike Major Content Deal In France

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in HBO's 'The Last Of Us'

Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video have struck a major content deal in France that will see HBO content plus 12 channels available on the Amazon platform in the nation.

Kicking off with the highly-anticipated The Last of Us HBO/Sky adaptation, the Warner Pass in France will feature all HBO shows plus 12 channels such as Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN. The move is the first territory deal of its kind struck between the two studios and comes after WBD struck a similar deal with Paramount/Comcast streamer SkyShowtime for 21 HBO Max Europe originals.

Amazon Prime subs will be able to access the Warner Pass via separate subscription from March 2023 onwards but will be given access to The Last of Us at no extra cost from next week. Warner Pass cost will be confirmed closer to launch.

“We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France,” said Pierre Branco, WBD General Manager France, Benelux & Africa.

“The launch of the “Warner Pass” is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription.”