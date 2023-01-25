Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair

Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair.

David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International.

“This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry, and as we look to future opportunities.”

David said it was an exciting time to be joining Vue as the cinema exhibition sector rebuilds after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen huge pent-up demand for the cinema experience and – with lots of fantastic films set for release later this year – it’s a pivotal moment for the industry,” she said.

One of the world’s largest privately owned cinema operators, Vue International currently runs 1,990 screens on 227 sites including in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Lithuania and Taiwan.