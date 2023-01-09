‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people.

Although Maloney and Schwartz were seemingly separating on good terms, things take a left turn when the latter hooks up with Raquel Leviss, who recently broke her engagement with co-star James Kennedy. Maloney will also be seen dating and will find support from an old friend that makes a return to the show, Kristina Kelly.

After his breakup with Leviss, Kennedy is already committed to another relationship with new cast member Ally Lewber. However, things get rocky when Lewber finds out that Kennedy might have hooked up with former flame Lala Kent.

Kent is another cast member that is going through a separation. The mother of one is going to be dealing with a custody battle of her child with Hollywood producer Randall Emmett. At one point in the trailer, Kent is seen crying about the allegations surrounding Emmett.

Tom Sandoval is also in the mix trying to make everything perfect for the opening of his new cocktail lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s. Ariana Madix will continue her business venture with co-star Maloney and Lisa Vanderpump will showcase the opening of a new place in Las Vegas.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules trailer below!