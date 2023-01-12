UTA’s Beverly Hills Office Closed Due To Power Outage From Storm

United Talent Agency’s headquarters in Beverly Hills are closed due to a power outage from the heavy rains that pelted the state earlier this week.

The damage to the electrical system forced the office to close Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Workers are still assessing what repairs are needed so it’s unclear when the headquarters will reopen.

UTA’s other locations in Los Angeles have not been impacted.

Heavy rains are expected to return this weekend and continue through Tuesday.