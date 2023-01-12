You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

PGA Awards’ Film Nominations Dominated By Box Office Hits
Read the full story

UTA’s Beverly Hills Office Closed Due To Power Outage From Storm

United Talent Agency’s headquarters in Beverly Hills are closed due to a power outage from the heavy rains that pelted the state earlier this week.

The damage to the electrical system forced the office to close Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Workers are still assessing what repairs are needed so it’s unclear when the headquarters will reopen.

UTA’s other locations in Los Angeles have not been impacted.

Heavy rains are expected to return this weekend and continue through Tuesday.

Must Read Stories

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad