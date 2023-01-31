You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
UTA Signs Olivier Award Winner Patsy Ferran, Who Toplines Hot London Production Of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ With Paul Mescal

Patsy Ferran
Patsy Ferran Courtesy of Alexandra Guelff

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning British-Spanish actress Patsy Ferran for representation in all areas, with plans to help her secure new opportunities across film, television, theatre and more.

The signing comes off of her critically acclaimed role alongside Paul Mescal in Rebecca Frecknall’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire, one of the hottest tickets in London which is finishing off its last week of shows at Islington’s Almeida Theatre before moving to the West End’s Phoenix for a six-week run. 

This iteration of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Tennessee Williams play has Ferran playing the fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who is forced to endure a move into the low-rent New Orleans apartment of her younger sister Stella (Anjana Vasan) and abusive brother-in-law Stanley (Mescal) at a point when she’s already in existential crisis.

Ferran previously starred in a production of Williams’ Summer and Smoke, for which she was recognized with the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2019.

The actress currently appears opposite Bill Nighy in Oliver Hermanus’ Oscar-nominated film Living, which Nobel Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro adapted from the Kurosawa classic, Ikiru. The film world premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was released in limited theaters by Sony Pictures Classics earlier this month.

Ferran has also been seen in the BBC Two series Life After Life, directed and exec produced by John Crowley, as well as Eva Husson’s romantic drama Mothering Sunday, Joe Wright’s Churchill-centric WWII pic Darkest Hour and Francis Lee’s gay love story, God’s Own Country.

Up next for Ferran is Karim Aïnouz’s historical drama Firebrand, about the marriage of Queen Catherine Parr and Henry VIII, which has her starring alongside Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.

She continues to be repped by the UK’s Independent Talent Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

