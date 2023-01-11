Universal Planning Permanent Horror Experience In Las Vegas Based On Its Parks’ Halloween Horror Nights

As it gears up for the official launch of the new, immersive Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Parks & Resorts is also pushing forward with two offerings meant to tap into regional markets. The first is a park in Frisco, Texas aimed at small children and families. The second is decidedly different.

A Universal Parks & Resorts spokesperson tells Deadline that the company also plans an entirely new, permanent horror-themed entertainment experience in Las Vegas based on its parks’ wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights. The concept aims to bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films with a variety of unique, immersive horror-centric experiences, bars and restaurants, seasonal events, and merchandise. The space will also feature a continuously-updated experience with seasonal events.

Detail of the planned Universal horror experience in Las Vegas (Universal Parks & Resorts)

Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts said in a statement, “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

According to a Universal Parks & Resorts spokesperson, the horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ AREA15, which was described by Fast Company as “an experiential next-gen mall.” It is located a few blocks off the Strip on Rancho Drive. The attraction will occupy a 110,000 square-foot space.

“At Universal, we bring our distinct brand of storytelling to life by creating the most innovative, immersive, and exciting destinations and experiences for our fans around the world,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “Broadening our reach to deliver unique concepts for new audiences in new markets is incredibly exciting.”