‘Uncoupled’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix is not proceeding with a second season of Uncoupled, its comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The cancellation is not surprising. The series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, barely registered on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release. (Half-hour series are at a disadvantage in the ratings system employed by Netflix which measures hours viewed.)

Speculation that Uncoupled would not be continue at Netflix started late last year when sources indicated that there was an effort by series producer MTV Entertainment Studios to find a new home. The plan to move the series to a Paramount Global network, possibly Showtime, fall through, I hear.

Meanwhile, Netflix remains in business with Star as his comedy Emily in Paris continues to deliver big audiences, with its current third season making the Netflix Top 10 in 93 countries. The series already has been greenlit for a fourth season as part of a two-season pickup.

Upcoming Netflix comedy series include That 90s Show, On My Block spinoff Freeridge, Unstable starring Rob Lowe, Survival of the Thickest and The Vince Staples Show. The streamer also recently acquired Girls5eva whose first two seasons debuted on Peacock.

In Uncoupled, Harris stars as a gay man in his mid-forties navigating the single life in New York City after he was unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years. The series core cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

Star and Richman exec produced alongside Harris and Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, formerly of Jax Media.