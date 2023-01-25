UK Indie Chief Productions Sets New Doc; Glasgow Unveils Festival Lineup; Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Announces New London Hires — Global Briefs 

Chief Productions Sets Kashmiri Beekeeping Doc ‘Pot of Gold’

Chief Productions, the UK-based indie, today announced the production of a new documentary titled Pot of Gold in partnership with global humanitarian relief and development charity Human Appeal. The film marks the first fully foreign film to be shot in the mountainous region of Azad Kashmir in Pakistan. The film follows beekeeper Shakeel Khan who has committed his life to learn about the nature of bees and their delicate work. However, his story takes a turn following the impact of the most destructive earthquake the region has ever seen. The film is produced by Billy Offland and directed by Olivier Richomme. Colin Offland is Exec Producer, and Alan Hamilton is the writer. Colin Offland, CEO and executive producer at Chief Productions described the story as “poignant and distinctive.” He said: “It has been an eye-opening and fulfilling experience to be welcomed as the first fully foreign production team in Kashmir, and we’re grateful for the team at Human Appeal for allowing us to bring this story to the screen.”

Glasgow Film Festival Unveil Lineup

The Glasgow Film Festival has announced the full program for its 19th edition, running March 1-12. This year, the festival will host over 250 screenings and events at Glasgow Film Theatre and other venues across the city. The festival will open with the UK premiere of Adura Onashile’s feature film debut, Girl. The festival will close with the UK premiere of We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor’s feature debut, Polite Society. Other headline screenings include Chloé Raunet’s I Am Weekender, Schitt’s Creek and The Rig star Emily Hampshire’s new romcom The End of Sex, Rebecca Zolotowski’s Other People’s Children, and Mark Cousins’ latest doc The March on Rome. Check the full lineup here.

Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios Announces New London Hires

Former Bad Robot TV boss Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios has hired Luke Woellhaf, Fern McCauley, and Oluchi Ezeh, who will join the studio’s team in London. Luke Woellhaf joins Poison Pen Studios as Director of Development, working alongside Creative Director Preethi Mavahalli and President Stephenson to build the international premium drama slate. Fern McCauley joins the team as Head of IP Acquisitions, leading the strategy for sourcing IP across publishing, podcasts, and gaming. Meanwhile, Oluchi Ezeh has been appointed as Development Coordinator. Oluchi joins from Heyday TV, where she was Development Assistant.