Tyre Nichols’ Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Protested By March In Downtown Los Angeles And Other Cities

Protesters confront Los Angeles Police officers wearing riot gear near City Hall after crowds became unruly after a vigil for Tyre Nichols near LAPD on January 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

A crowd of approximately 100 gathered outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Friday night in protest of the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The protest saw LAPD officers in riot gear face off against the crowd, with one protester lobbing a firecracker at a patrol car. Later, a crowd banged on a police car with an officer inside.

The protests followed the release by Memphis police of video footage of Nichols’ beating death at the hands of police there.

Metal barricades surrounded the LAPD headquarter, but were eventually torn down by the group.

Elsewhere, protests were seen in New York, Atlanta, Memphis, Portland, Oregon, Philadelphia, Boston and Seattle. Businesses boarded up windows and some federal employees were sent home early in anticipation of unrest later in the evening

