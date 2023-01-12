Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at ’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report.

An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system.

It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment. However, a spokesperson for CapitaLand, the owner of Twitter’s Singapore offices, told Bloomberg that the social media company “remains a tenant at CapitaGreen.”

Late last year, staff members at Twitter’s HQ in San Francisco also received a message from senior staff members informing them that their office had been closed, effective immediately. No reason behind the move was given but the office reopened a week later.

The message also instructed staff members to refrain from “discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere,” but dozens of staff members continued to announce their resignations following Musk’s acquisitions.

By November 2021, Musk had already made half of Twitter’s workforce, around 3,700 staff, redundant following his acrimonious $44BN takeover of the social media platform. At the time, the BBC quoted an unnamed source at Twitter who speculated the company would likely have “less than 2,000 people left.” The company had around 7,500 staff when Musk took over.