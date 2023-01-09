TV Reporter Jessica Robb Becomes Ill On Air During Live CTV Broadcast

CTV Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb was doing a live remote on the six o’clock news when she began jumbling her words as she spoke to anchor Nahreman Issa.

“Sorry, Nahreman, I’m not feeling very well right now, and I’m about to…” Robb said as her eyes glazed over and she appeared to have trouble standing.

“We will come back to you. Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later,” Issa said as the feed ended. She added for those t home concerned about Robb that she was not alone on site.

The station later tweeted a thanks to everyone who inquired about the reporter and added, “Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.”

