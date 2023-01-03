Tribeca Enterprises Names Warner Bros Discovery Veteran Christopher Brady To Newly Created Chief Revenue Officer Post

Tribeca Enterprises has named Warner Bros Discovery veteran Christopher Brady to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Along with that exec news, the organization also said it is expanding the role of Chief Operating Officer Pete Torres, giving him the additional responsibility of managing live events.

Brady, who joined CNN in 2008, ended his run at WBD as SVP of Brand Partnerships, Strategy, and Innovation. He starts his new position today, reporting to Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal.

At Tribeca, the parent company of the Tribeca Festival majority-owned by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and co-founded by Robert De Niro and Rosenthal, Brady will guide revenue strategy across all platforms. Along with the the flagship Tribeca Festival, which will be held next June 7-18 in New York, the company also has a roster of year-round live events, digital outlets, Tribeca Studios and immersive content production outfit m ss ng p eces.

As CRO, Brady is charged with identifying new ways to scale the Tribeca brand as well as the annual Tribeca Festival, now in its 22nd year. Sponsorship, distribution, production deals, franchise experiences and year-round opportunities will all be in his purview. In announcing the move, Tribeca said Brady will “pursue diverse audiences beyond New York City and beyond the filmmaker community” and build on Tribeca’s two-decade-plus history.

Rosenthal in the official announcement cited Brady’s “track record of driving innovation and success as an entrepreneur, including numerous firsts during his tenure at Warner Bros. Discovery. His diverse background in business development, sales, and strategy at prominent media companies makes him the perfect fit to guide Tribeca into the future.”

At WBD, Brady led cross-platform revenue strategies for brands across entertainment, kids and family, young adult, plus TCM, HBO Max and Warner Bros.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Tribeca, a New York institution and a brand with enormous

growth potential,” Brady said. “Tribeca is in a period of acceleration as it continues to build against its clear position as a leading force in storytelling. From year-round programming to global events, the possibilities for expansion, innovation, and creativity are endless.”

The longer list of duties for Torres will charge him with executing a year-round live events strategy to bring what the company called “the best of the festival” to all seasons of the year and to cities around the world.

“Under Pete’s leadership, the annual festival has grown in size and scope, expanding its footprint beyond lower Manhattan to partner with neighborhoods and iconic venues across the city,” Rosenthal said. “He will bring the same boundary-pushing, audience-driven sensibility to Tribeca’s global year-round live events business.”

The exec moves cap a busy 2022 for Tribeca Enterprises, which has boosted its staff 20% over the past year, across areas like programming, artist relations and special events.

In an interview with Deadline, Rosenthal and Torres said the festival has settled comfortably into its new mid-June timing after kicking off in mid-April during its first two decades. The new slot on the eve of summer is a better fit for the fest’s broad scope of programming and ambitions to explore new venues. (After having to scrap the 2020 edition due to Covid and shift some of its elements online, Tribeca regrouped in 2021 to put on the first full-scale fest in North America after the pandemic.)

“With our expanded footprint, it allows us to be outdoors,” Torres said. “June has been a nice shift for us.” Spaces like Pier 57 along the Hudson River could be forbidding for attendees on a blustery April night as opposed to the balmier climes of June. Plus, the month offers programming opportunities like Juneteenth and LGBTQ Pride Month.

From an industry perspective, Rosenthal added, the shuffle is a natural extension of the “disintermediation” rippling across the film business. When it came just before Cannes, Tribeca historically managed to generate a steady amount of acquisitions activity, but as a younger fest it was “never that market that had those immediate, big sales,” she added. The festival officially dropped the word “film” from its name in 2021, a long-overdue move reflecting its broader ambitions. With video games, music, television interactive entertainment, podcasts and a number of other verticals now in the mix, Rosenthal said, “June is just a great time in the city.”

Brady in the interview described the Tribeca brand as a “cultural institution.” In his new position, he said, his main task will be to assess “how far can we organically take that and where do we want to take it?”