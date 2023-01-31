Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions Hires Chloe Ifshin & Eugene Han As Devon Quinn & Ashley Dizon Exit

EXCLUSIVE: As Trevor Noah puts The Daily Show behind him, his production company has made a number of executive changes on the television side.

Noah’s Day Zero Productions has hired Chloe Ifshin as VP of Scripted Television and Eugene Han as Head of Unscripted Development.

It comes after the departures of Devon Quinn and Ashley Dizon and as its television slate is ramping up with projects such as The Turning Point for MSNBC, For All Humankind for Discovery+, and Kid of the Year for Nickelodeon.

The company is also developing a scripted series adaptation of Kiese Laymon’s novel Long Division.

Quinn, a former Marvel TV exec, was previously SVP, Television, overseeing live-action and animated TV development and production. Deadline understands that he has joined Amazon and is believed to be working on global spy drama Citadel.

Dizon was formerly VP, Development at the company. She is joining Universal Television as a director of development and will work alongside Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Development and SVPs Beth Miyares and Megan Macmillan at the Hacks and American Auto studio.

Ifshin was previously VP at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Pretty Matches Productions, where she served as Co-Executive Producer on HBO Max’s …And Just Like That: The Documentary and 2022 feature film The Estate starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris. Before that, she worked on the talent and development team at Comedy Central, overseeing three seasons of topical stand-up series This Week at The Comedy Cellar and helping launch original podcasts including launching SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser as well as stand up specials such as Roy Wood Jr: Nobody Loves You. She was also a talent manager at Generate, where she worked with the likes of Simone Nathan, Alex Edelman and Brandon Scott Jones.

Han joins as Head of Unscripted Development, reporting to Day Zero Productions President Sanaz Yamin. He will develop and package original premium formats, docuseries and documentaries for cable, broadcast and streaming, continuing to build out its slate.

He was previously SVP, Development at All3Media’s Maverick TV USA and before that worked at ITV Studios.

Sanaz Yamin, who was previously a partner at Mainstay Entertainment, is President of Day Zero Productions, having replaced Haroon Saleem in October 2021.

Day Zero Productions has a first-look deal with ViacomCBS and has more than 50 projects in development. The company is producing the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s memoir Born A Crime alongside Mainstay Entertainment and Paramount, with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o set to star and Liesl Tommy attached to direct.