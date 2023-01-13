You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

WGA Urges Members To Disregard “Misleading” Rumors & Strike Predictions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Lands Amy Winehouse Pic Starring Marisa Abela; Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct; First-Look Photo
Read the full story

U.S. Marketing Giant Trailer Park Promotes Co-Presidents

Trailer Park Group
Jennifer Kline (left) and Kelly Adelman Trailer Park Group

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. marketing giant Trailer Park has promoted Co-Presidents Kelly Adelman and Jen Kline to oversee the AV division across Europe and South America.

One year after they were promoted their current roles, the pair will help oversee new work in Mexico, special projects in Brazil and production in Argentina, along with ongoing European business.

Former Universal exec Adelman has overseen growth within Trailer Park’s film/streaming business since joining, while Kline has built up the AV TV team across more than a decade.

Trailer Park has come off the back of a year in which it made four Super Bowl LVI spots including Dr. Strange and Moon Knight on behalf of Marvel and Jurassic World Dominion for Universal Pictures. The outfit has made trailers and campaigns for the likes of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, meanwhile.

A restructure has also seen Brian Tallichet promoted to Head of Business Operations AV, U.S., while Netflix executive Chris Cartwright joins as Solutions Delivery Director, APAC and Headspace’s Ramiro Castro becomes Solutions Delivery Director.

The restructure rounds off a busy year for Trailer Park, which Deadline revealed in June had acquired Mumbai creative agency White Turtle Studios.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad