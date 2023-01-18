Local L.A. TV Anchor Tony McEwing Announces Retirement On Air During ‘Good Day L.A.’ After 30 Years At Fox 11

A fixture on TV in Los Angeles for 30 years, Fox 11 anchor Tony McEwing announced today on Good Day L.A. that he is retiring. His final broadcast will be February 3.

“For the better part of 30 years, I have sat here delivering the news in all of its forms and facets—the good, the bad, the ugly, the inspiring, the amusing, and the awesome. I cannot begin to tell you how honored and blessed I feel to have the career I’ve had,” McEwing said on air. “But of course, nothing lasts forever, and I think the time has come for me to finally hang up my mic after a journey that has spanned 43 years in total.”

Related Story FBI Drama From Joy Blake & Nacelle Company In Works At Fox

McEwing has has anchored the early shift of the Fox 11 Morning News on KTTV since its 1993 launch.

Good Day L.A. debuted on June 18, 1993. The show was retooled in March 1995 with McEwing reporting headlines from the newsroom, L.A. TV fixture Steve Edwards anchoring alongside the then-Jillian Barberie (now Jillian Reynolds) and Dorothy Lucey handling entertainment. That lineup became a mainstay of L.A. morning TV for about a decade.

After a failed attempt as national syndication as Good Day Live, the Fox owned-and-operated KTTV expanded Good Day L.A. to five and a half hours in December 2018, incorporating the morning news program — that began at 4:30 a.m. — into the show. The early hours where anchored by McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan.

In March 2019, McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan took over the the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. KTTV later expanded Good Day L.A. to six and now seven hours.

Acting Fox 11 news director Pete Wilgoren told the Los Angeles Times in a statement that McEwing is “quite simply the heartbeat of this newsroom for so many years and a huge part of the fabric of this community. Add to that, a grateful newsroom, and co-workers who will never forget their time with Tony.”

That much was clear in the on-air reaction from his co-anchors after McEwing made his announcement today.