Tony Awards Sets White Cherry Entertainment As Production Team Through 2026

White Cherry Entertainment will serve as the production team for the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards through 2026, cementing a relationship with Tony Award Productions that goes back to 2003.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from United Palace Theatre in New York City on Sunday, June 11, on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

White Cherry Entertainment’s founders Glenn Weiss (Executive Producer/Director) and Ricky Kirshner (Executive Producer) have served as the Tony Awards’ production team since 2003. Tony Award Productions is a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

During White Cherry’s tenure, the Tony Awards have been recognized with 55 Emmy Award nominations and 19 Emmy wins. Weiss and his DGA team have also won the DGA award for the Tonys 7 times over a 9 year period. This week, he was recognized with a DGA nomination for the 75th Annual Tony Awards.