Tommy Oliver & His Confluential Films Banner Sign With CAA Ahead Of Busy Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate filmmaker, producer and financier Tommy Oliver has signed with CAA for representation of Confluential Films, his award-winning, Black-owned and -founded film, television, and docu production company and financier. CAA will also represent Oliver personally, as a writer-director, outside of Confluential.

Oliver is the Founder & CEO, and he and his wife, Codie Elaine Oliver, are co-chairs of the creator-driven company devoted to championing inclusive, authentic and culturally specific projects, which only finances works from creators of color.

News of the CAA signing comes just ahead of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where Oliver will be unveiling four projects. Features produced by Oliver and Confluential that are heading to the Utah festival include Erica Tremblay’s Fancy Dance, starring Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson and Shea Whigham; the Thembi Banks-directed drama Young. Wild. Free., starring Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps; and the documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project. The fourth Sundance-bound title from Oliver is filmmaker Qasim Basir’s To Live and Die and Live, which he exec produced.

The Olivers and Confluential Films are also known for their OWN docuseries Black Love, which was just nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Documentary category for its sixth and final season. Additional credits include the AFI Audience Award-winner Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss; the critically acclaimed HBO documentary 40 Years A Prisoner, which world premiered at TIFF; the Screen Gems thriller The Perfect Guy, which opened at #1 in the U.S.; and the award-winning indies 1982 (TIFF), Jinn (SXSW) and Kinyarwanda (Sundance).

In addition to Confluential, the Olivers are co-founders of the media company Black Love, Inc., celebrating 360 degrees of Black Love 365 days a year. Oliver there serves as chairman, with Codie as CEO.

Tommy Oliver is a member of AMPAS, the PGA, the WGA, the DGA and the Television Academy, as well as a Sundance Producing mentor, a PGA producing mentor, a Doc NYC mentor, an Academy Gold mentor, a recipient of the prestigious Carnegie Mellon Alumni Achievement Award, a member of Carnegie Mellon CFA Dean’s Council, and a board member of The Philadelphia Film Society. He was also notably named by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2021.

Beyond his film and TV work, Oliver is also a noted photographer whose protest photography is currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture. More than 50 of his photos are part of its permanent collection.