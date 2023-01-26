‘Titans’ & ‘Doom Patrol’ To End With Seasons 4 On HBO Max

Two of the DC series on HBO Max, Titans and Doom Patrol, will be coming to an end. Both recently wrapped their six-episode Season 4A runs on the streamer, and the upcoming second halves of their fourth seasons will be the shows’ final chapters. Both had been crafted to give the series a proper ending.

Titans and Doom Patrol, both from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, are the last live-action series from the slate of the now-defunct DC Universe. They made the transition to HBO Max after the first two seasons when DC Universe folded. Titans and Doom Patrol then ran for two more seasons, with the creatives behind both mapping those seasons to complete their story arcs.

Both Titans and Doom Patrol have been well received by critics, with high marks on Rotten Tomatoes, and have done well on the platform, according to the scarce HBO Max performance data available. They, along with other DC shows that are coming to an end, including The Flash and Stargirl on the CW, close a chapter in Berlanti Prods.’ tenure at Warner Bros. Television Group, which was just extended with a massive new deal.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Titans, developed by Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti based on the characters from DC, stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan.

In Season 4, having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years,” Walker said. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Doom Patrol, which was part of newly minted Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood, reimagines some of DC’s most recognized superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). The series also stars Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

The series was developed by Carver based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Season 4 opened with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons,” Carver said. “Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”