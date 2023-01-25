‘Till’ Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out ‘Unabashed Misogyny Towards Black Women’ After Oscar Snub

Chinonye Chukwu, director of Till, is reacting to the Oscar snub after her film was not nominated at the Academy Awards.

In addition, Danielle Deadwyle was left out of the Best Actress nominations for her portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley, the activist looking for justice after the murder of her son Emmett Till.

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu posted on Instagram.

Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

She continued, “And alas. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

Chukwu was not the only one that reacted to the Oscar snub. Whoopi Goldberg shared on The View her thoughts after Till was not mentioned during the announcements this morning.

“Before we start off, we just want to celebrate the talented artists and filmmakers who were nominated for Oscars this morning,” the show’s moderator said. “Unfortunately, my film, Till, was not nominated, but we do want to congratulate all the nominees, because many of them have been here and it’s wonderful to say congrats, so that’s what we’ll do.”

Goldberg, who served as one of the producers of the film, also starred as Alma Carthan, Mamie’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother.