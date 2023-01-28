‘The Windsors’ Actor Haydn Gwynne Says Show Will Shoot Special Episode For King Charles Coronation

Haydn Gwynne, who plays Queen Consort Camilla in The Windsors, has said the royal comedy is planning to shoot a special episode in time for King Charles’s Coronation later this year.

“They have commissioned another series, which we will be shooting later this year. But also, we’re going to be very soon doing a Coronation special,” Gwynne told the BBC’s Radio 4 Saturday.

Gwynne continued to say that she initially thought the show wouldn’t return after George Jeffrie, who co-wrote the series with Bert Tyler-Moore, died of a heart attack in 2020.

“I thought that would be the end of it, so it’s amazing that Bert has managed to pick up the baton, and we’re doing it again.”

The Windsors first aired on British broadcaster Channel 4 in 2016. The show’s third season aired in 2020. As the title suggests, the comedy tells the story of the British royal family, but the Monarchy is re-imagined through the lens of a soap opera.

Gwynne plays Queen Consort Camilla in the show. She told Radio 4 that she had met the Queen Consort in the past, but since joining the comedy, she is regularly “removed” if she finds herself in the same vicinity as Camilla.

“They don’t want the distraction,” Gwynne said. “I have been virtually hooked away from the possibility of meeting her on a couple of occasions.”

Later during the interview, Gwynne is asked to describe how she embodies the Queen Consort on screen, to which she replied with a joke appearing to link Prince Harry’s description of Camilla in his book Spare to the show.

“I’m beginning to worry if Prince Harry has been watching too much of The Windsors along with everything else he’s been watching because I thought my Camilla had nothing to do with the real Camilla,” she said.

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote that he and his brother pleaded with their father not to marry Camilla. Their cries fell on deaf ears, and Camilla and King Charles married in 2005. During a recent interview with ITV, Prince Harry said it was at this point that Camilla began a calculated agenda to remedy her public image by leaking stories to the press.

“Stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers about her private conversations with ‘Willy,’” Harry said. “Stories that contained pin-point accurate details, none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present.”