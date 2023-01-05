‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10

Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts.

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed.

A few other streamers were able to break into the Top 10, which is often dominated by Netflix. The White Lotus Season 2 finale managed to boost the series’ viewing on HBO Max by 37%, according to Nielsen. That was good enough to earn the series No. 7 on the charts with 752M viewing minutes for the week. This only includes viewing on HBO Max and not linear viewing on HBO.

According to HBO, the Season 2 finale scored record viewing for the series with double the audience of the Season 1 closer. The episode drew 4.1M total viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in live + same-day viewing alone.

Friends, which is also on HBO Max, saw a 13% increase which brought it to 737M minutes and No. 8 overall.

Peacock also made an appearance at No. 9 with Yellowstone. The series earned 726M viewing minutes for the week. Netflix rounded things out at No. 10 with Gilmore Girls managing 628M minutes. Also on the list were Cocomelon and NCIS.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: