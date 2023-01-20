You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Way Home’ On Hallmark Becomes Sunday’s Second Most-Watched Program On Cable

Sunday’s debut of The Way Home starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh helped the Hallmark Channel to become the most-watched entertainment cable destination of the week and weekend in total day and primetime among key demos, according to Nielsen results.

The show, which marks the network’s first new original series in almost seven years, also ranked as the second most-watched entertainment cable program on Sunday and the third most-watched of the week, reaching 2.4 million unduplicated total viewers.

The series follows three generations of Landry women who embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past. The cast of the multigenerational family drama includes MacDowell (Maid), Leigh (Supergirl), Evan Williams (Blonde), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice).

It airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c.

“The Way Home is a passion project and I am beyond happy to see this special series brought to life here at Hallmark, and so beautifully,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, in November.

The Way Home is executive produced by Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, MacDowell and Leigh.

