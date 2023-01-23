‘The Venery Of Samantha Bird’: Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Brenda Strong & Others Join Cast For Starz Series

Starz has rounded out the series regular cast for The Venery of Samantha Bird, its upcoming drama series starring Katherine Langford. Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Brenda Strong (13 Reasons Why), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK), Shalini Bathina (Little Voice) and Tyrone Marshall Brown (Love Is) join Langford in the series created by Anna Moriarty. Additionally, Larysa Kondracki (Power, Better Call Saul) has been added as executive producer and will serve as director on four episodes, including the pilot, and Nicole Jefferson Asher (P-Valley, The First Lady) has joined as co-executive producer. Starz also confirmed the casting of Francesca Reale, whom we previously reported.

The eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Jones) and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

Jones will play Jake Minot, the fearless, ruggedly handsome and quietly charismatic former childhood sweetheart of Samantha Bird. It’s been many years since they’ve seen each other, but when they meet again during Sam’s trip to New England, they pick up, it’s like no time has passed.

Reale portrays Ellie Bird, Samantha’s confident, intelligent and pleasantly outspoken youngest sister. Articulate and well-educated, Ellie has a close relationship with her sister and they seem comfortable talking about anything and everything…but all the while Ellie is quietly keeping a watchful and protective eye on Sam.

Strong plays Nan Bird, Sam’s mother.

Faison portrays Nigel, a local New Hampshire-based podcaster, and close friend of Ellie Bird.

Bathina is Dr. Priyanka Yalen. Reserved and sophisticated, she’s Jake’s therapist, much to the chagrin of her husband.

Brown plays Gideon Yalen, Priyanka’s husband who has concerns about Jake, and his wife taking him on as a patient.

In addition to Kondracki and Asher, Salvatore Stabile (Waco) is executive producer, Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven, Sharp Objects) executive produces through her Pacesetter Productions shingle, with Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer, Lisa Vinnecour is co-exec producer and Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Billions) is consulting producer. The series is created by Anna Moriarty, who also serves as executive producer.

Known for his role as the title character in Iron Fist, Jones can currently be seen as the lead of the feature The Visitor and he recently starred as one of the leads in the series Swimming With Sharks. He’s repped by CAA, Curtis Brown Group, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Davidtz’s recent credits include the recurring role of Paige on The Morning Show and guest roles on Tales of The Walking Dead and Love, Victor. She’s repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership in the UK and Berwick & Kovacik.

Strong recently recurred on 13 Reasons Why, which she also directed in the final season. She’ll next be seen recurring in AMC’s 61st Street and Hulu’s Unprisoned. She’s repped by SDB Partners and Liberman-Zerman Management.

Bathini’s recent credits include the role of Prisha in Apple’s Little Voice and Paramount/Spectrum’s Long Slow Exhale. She’s repped by ESI Network and APA.

Faison can currently be seen as a lead in the reboot of Hellraiser directed by David Bruckner. Faison was previously a series regular on Everything’s Gonna Be Ok and he can next be seen in the independent film Sweet Dreams. Faison is repped by Hyperion, Avalon Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson.

Brown’s recent credits include recurring roles on Power and Love Is__ and guest roles on FBI and Bull. He’s repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.