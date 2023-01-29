‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Winner Has Been Crowned

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains the name and details of the winner of The Traitors Season 1.

Peacock dropped all 10 episodes of the first season of The Traitors on January 12. The show based on a Dutch format called De Verraders and whose BBC One adaptation was a hit in England has crowned its first winner. Since all episodes were made available at once, some viewers might just be starting to watch the show, others are close to finishing, and some have yet to discover it.

This is your last warning because ahead, we will reveal the winner of the first season.

After reality stars and regular civilians came together for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $250,000, the winner of the first season of The Traitors was Cirie Fields.

Fields, who is best known to reality show lovers for her multiple appearances on Survivor, was the ultimate traitor of the season. The Faithfuls were able to discover fellow traitors Cody Calafiore, Christian de la Torre and Arie Luydendyk, but not Fields who was able to remain incognito throughout her time on the show.

The last episode featured five finalists which were Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, Quentin Jiles, Luyendyk, Andie Thurmond and Fields. During the last roundtable, they finally voted Chastain out after being on their radar that she might be a traitor. When the majority voted for her, they found out that despite looking “sus,” Chastain had always been a Faithful.

Things got intense when the four remaining contestants were each asked if there were any traitors left among them. If any traitors were left, they would take away the money allotted but if they were all Faithful, they would divide the money. Luyendyk, Jiles and Thurmond all voted to end the game as they thought they were all Faithful.

Alan Cumming and Cirie Fields Peacock

However, Fields knew that Luyendyk was a fellow traitor and wanted to expose him. Instead of fighting it, Luyendyk came clean and revealed himself to be a traitor.

Once again, the remaining three players were asked if they wanted to stop the game and they all voted to do so. Fields would reveal herself to be a traitor and ended up taking all the cash prize, fooling both Jiles and Thurmond and stealing the money from them.

The Traitors Season 1 also included reality royalty like Big Brother’s Rachel Reily, Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville.