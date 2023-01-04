Skip to main content
Apple Explores 1993 World Trade Center Bombing In Original Podcast Series From Marc Smerling 

‘The Traitors’: Reality A-Listers Team With Civilian Contestants For A Deceptive Competition In Trailer For Peacock Series

THE TRAITORS -- "TBD" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS -- Episode 101 Peacock

Some of reality television’s biggest stars are about to embark on a competition unlike any they’ve ever faced in the upcoming Peacock series, The Traitors.

Based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Throughout the competition, 20 contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.” 

A trailer released Wednesday, which is linked below, gives a glimpse at some of the challenges that the stars will face, as well as the chaos that ensues once they begin to turn on each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3rqVPKOKfQ

The Traitors will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including:
• Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
• Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
• Cirie Fields (Survivor)
• Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
• Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
• Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
• Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
• Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
• Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
• Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception, and even “murder” include:

• Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) — Los Angeles, CA
• Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) — Oneida, KY
• Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) — Reno, NV
• Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) — Houston, TX
• Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) — Beaumont, TX
• Geraldine Moreno (Actress) — North Hollywood, CA
• Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) — Rye, NY
• Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) — Staten Island, NY
• Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) — Los Angeles, CA
• Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) — Carlisle, PA

The show hosted by Alan Cumming will drop all 10 episodes on January 12, 2023. 

