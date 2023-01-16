‘The Stranger’ Music Supervisor Jemma Burns Launches Pulse Points, Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Music supervision is increasingly in the spotlight with turns such as Jenna Ortega dancing to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck in Wednesday or Zendaya singing Tupac’s Hit ‘Em Up in Euphoria.

As such, Jemma Burns, who has worked as a music supervisor on projects such as Netflix’s Australian feature film The Stranger, starring Joel Edgerton, and Pete Davidson’s upcoming film Wizards, is launching her own company.

Burns has established Pulse Points, based in Melbourne, Australia.

The company is currently working on a range of American and Australian productions and Burns hopes to increase her footprint in the States.

Her latest big project was the Netflix reboot of Australian series Heartbreak High, which included 128 songs from inner-city Sydney underground trap and drill to pop acts like Dua Lipa and Tame Impala.

She has also worked on Australian drama series Mystery Road Origin, Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Parker Posey, Boy Swallows Universe, a series for Netflix based on the popular book starring Travis Fimmel and Anthony Lapaglia, Foe, starring Saoirse Ronin and Paul Mescal and Love Me, which will star Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

Burns and Pulse Points has also signed with talent agency WME.

“The global community is more connected and international relationships are more feasible than ever, so it feels timely to launch Pulse Points now,” Burns said. “WME is the perfect fit for me as they truly understand my sensibility and the type of working relationships I enjoy. I’m excited to join the ranks of some of the most renowned talent in screen-music today.”