‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ & ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons Through 2024-25

Fox has handed early two-season renewals to three of its animation mainstays — The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers — taking them through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.

The Simpsons will extend its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history with a renewal for its 35th and 36th seasons. Bob’s Burgers will return for seasons 14 and 15 and Family Guy for its 22nd and 23rd seasons.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for Fox Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

These are the latest two-season renewals for all three animated stalwarts which underscore the continuing relationship between the now-independent network and 20th TV after the entities were separated by the $71.3 billion Disney deal almost four years ago.

Keeping the long-running shows has been beneficial for both sides – these are valuable assets for Disney, which do very well on the company’s streamers, Hulu and Disney+. The broadcast run brings in revenue as Fox pays full-freight by this point of the series’ run, and the producers of the animated hits like the exposure a broadcast run still provides.

Meanwhile, Fox has used the three tentpoles to launch and grow a new crop of animated hits, including The Great North and a couple of upcoming series it has great hopes for — Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Grimsburg starring Jon Hamm.

All produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 season, marking The Simpsons’ fourth, Family Guy’s fifth and Bob’s Burgers second consecutive season on the list. In addition, Family Guy ranks as Fox’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season, averaging 5.1 million P2+ viewers.

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation. “Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”