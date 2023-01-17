‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phifer & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller

Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour.

The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic.

In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and partner (Strong) must battle Lynch (Phifer) and a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness (Frank) in the apartment building where she lives.

Sandra Mae Frank, who is currently starring in NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, will star as “Ava,” a recovering drug addict determined to turn her life around, who’s hampered when she accidentally photographs a murder that puts her in the crosshairs of the perpetrators and those seeking to protect them.

Mekhi Phifer, who is best known for 8 Mile, Apple+’s Truth Be Told, and the Divergent franchise, will star as “Lynch,” a former special forces soldier turned corrupt cop who’s hellbent on silencing the murder witness and cop protecting her.

The deal was negotiated by Katie McGrath of KMR & Associates on behalf of Frank; by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management on behalf of Phifer; and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC Studios.

