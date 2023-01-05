‘The Real Friends Of WeHo’: MTV Sets Premiere Date For Show Starring Brad Goreski & Todrick Hall

MTV is launching a new reality series titled The Real Friends of WeHo that will follow the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig. The show is set to premiere on Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The cable network describes The Real Friends of WeHo as an “unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs.”

Meet the cast members of The Real Friends of WeHo

Brad Goreski continues to be one of Hollywood’s most coveted and highly desired stylists working with a bevy of actresses and high end clientele. Married to famed television comedy writer and instagram sensation Gary Janetti, Brad is ready to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new possibilities in his life.

Todrick Hall is a multi-hyphenate who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and RuPaul. He has performed to sold-out crowds on three international tours, appeared on a dozen television shows, starred in five Broadway musicals and amassed millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 900 million views on YouTube.

Curtis Hamilton is a highly celebrated film and television actor known for his roles in projects such as Surviving Compton, Charming The Hearts of Men, The Kings of Napa and Insecure. Having only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends, he continues to navigate his role both in Hollywood as a “leading man” onscreen as well as where he fits within the LA LGBTQ+ community.

Dorión Renaud is the CEO of Buttah, one of the top Black-owned skincare companies in the world. The owner and head of his own company at only 34 years old, he’s ready to take Buttah to new lucrative heights with a massive nationwide launch in department stores and a high-stakes advertising winter campaign that will allow himself and his company to go to the next level.

Jaymes Vaughan is an entertainment news host who recently stepped away from his television career to launch OUTbound, a global LGBTQ+ Travel company. Along with his husband, actor Jonathan Bennett, the two-run OUTbound together. Jaymes is considering a return to his career as a host while also continuing to juggle his responsibilities with OUTbound.

Joey Zauzig is a successful social media influencer and entrepreneur. Deemed by Good Morning America in 2022 as the internet’s best friend, he’s celebrated for his outgoing personality and messages of positivity. Joey has continued to use his digital platforms as a space for humor, common sense advice, and confidence building.

Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Michelle Schiefen, Camilo Valdes, Glen Gottlieb serve as executive producers for Truly Original. Todd Radnitz, Jessica Zalkind and Kenny Loeliger-Myers are executive producers for MTV. Dawn DeVoe serves as Executive in Charge for MTV.