‘The Palace’: Martha Plimpton Joins Cast Of HBO Limited Series; Jessica Hobbs To EP & Direct

Jessica Hobbs and Martha Plimpton
Miro Teplitzky

The Palace intrigue continues: Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife) has joined the cast of the HBO limited series that stars Kate WinsletMatthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant.

In addition, Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) has signed on as a director/co-executive producer. The limited series follows the unraveling of an authoritarian regime within the walls of a palace. 

The Palace is from Succession duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears. Winslet also executive produces with Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward. Writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe.

Plimpton is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the UK and Innovative Artists in the US.

Hobbs is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and CAA.

