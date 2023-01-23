‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed For Season 6 At CBS

The Neighborhood will be back for a sixth season. CBS announced today that the hit comedy will be back for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The renewal comes amid a strong fifth season for the comedy, starring and executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer. The Neighborhood is currently averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday 8 PM time period and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms. This season, The Neighborhood ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE).

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

In addition to Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.