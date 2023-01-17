‘The Midcoast’ Drama Series Adaptation In Works At Hulu From Brett Johnson & Warren Littlefield

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is developing The Midcoast, a drama series based on Adam White’s bestselling novel, from Escape at Dannemora co-creator Brett Johnson, Warren Littlefield’s The Littlefield Company and 20th Television. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Johnson, based on White’s novel, The Midcoast is an hourlong drama set on the scenic coast of Maine exploring the rise and fall of Ed Thatch, a lobster fisherman turned blue collar criminal with an unstable devotion to his wife.

The Midcoast was published in June 2022 by Hogarth Press.

Johnson executive produces along with Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison for The Littlefield Company. White also serves as executive producer. 20th Television, where The Littlefield Company is under a deal, is the studio.

Johnson co-created, executive produced and served as showrunner on Showtime limited series Escape At Dannemora, nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards. He most recently served as co-executive producer and writer on Hulu’s limited series Candy. He previously served as producer on Ray Donovan, co-executive producer on Good Behavior and writer/story editor on Mad Men, among others. He’s repped by Josh Hornstock, Alan Haldeman and Talia Myers at UTA and Jared Levine at Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.

White is repped by Ali Lefkowitz at Anonymous Content & Kirby Kim at Janklow & Nesbit.