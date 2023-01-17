Disney+ Drops ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer With Pedro Pascal & Grogu Going To Mandalore

Disney+ released the trailer for Tha Mandalorian Season 3 during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Star Wars spinoff from Lucasfilm will start streaming on March 1. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy,” Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is heard saying as the trailer starts. “What are we? What do we stand for?”

He continues, “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

The bounty hunter reveals that he will be going back to Mandalore so he can be forgiven for his transgressions.

Din Djarin is reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Alongside Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also star in Tha Mandalorian Season 3.

The directors of the eight-episode season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.