‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Matt Angel To Recur In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer has added Matt Angel (Dave) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Angel joins previously announced Season 2 cast, Yaya DaCosta and Lana Parrilla.

He will portray Henry Dahl, a cosmopolitan erudite with a hipster haircut and clothes. He is the host of a successful true crime podcast that acts the role of a good Samaritan. Distrustful of Henry’s motives, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) warns him not to interfere with an ongoing case.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town—and Lorna’s newly minted fiancé—Cisco (Angus Sampson).

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Connelly, The Fifth Witness.

Season 2 will be executive-produced by co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez; as well as Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios for Netflix.

Angel’s television credits include NCIS, S.W.A.T., and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. He can also be seen in the upcoming third season of FX Networks’ Dave.

On the feature side, he will next be seen in Quiver’s upcoming The Wrath of Becky, set to premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, a film he also wrote and co-directed.

Angel is repped by Emagine, UTA and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, et al.