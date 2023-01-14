You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Carrie & Aidan Reunite In First-Look At ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Rendez-Vous

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Last Of Us’ Costar Bella Ramsey Talks About Her Gender Identity In Frank Interview

Bella Ramsey Alex Bailey/Amazon

Bella Ramsey isn’t going to be pigeonholed. Especially when it comes to gender identity.

Ramsey first gained a fervent fan club for playing the strong young ruler Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones between 2016 and 2019. Now, she’s set to star in HBO’s heavily promoted series The Last of Us, a dystopian thriller based on a video game.

The 19-year-old Ramsey is opening up during the promotional attention in advance of the series debut.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said in a recent interview with The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting,” she said.

Related Story

'Wednesday' Snags Second-Highest 4-Week Viewership Total On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts, Surpassing 'Ozark'

When filling out forms, Ramsey checks the “nonbinary” option rather then “he” or “she.” “Nonbinary” means not identifying exclusively as male or female, or not identifying with any gender, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

“I’m very much just a person,” she said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

The HBO series has the potential to further expand the admiring cult that formed around Ramsey in her strong portrayal in Game of Thrones. In The Last of Us, a smuggler escorts Ramsey across a post-apocalyptic United States after a deadly plague.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad