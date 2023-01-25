The Grammys Announce First Set Of Performers; Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile And Lizzo To Appear



Nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith are among those set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The Trevor Noah-hosted show will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Luke Combs, along with Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform on the telecast that will air 8-11:30 pm ET. More performers are expected to be announced soon.

Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album of the Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti). Blige is nominated for six including Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Album of the Year; Carlile is up for seven, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year; Combs is up for three; Lacy for four; and Lizzo for five.

First-time nominee Petras is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Unholy”). Smith is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Unholy”).

The Grammys is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton and David Wild as producers.