‘The Good Lawyer’: Bethlehem Million Joins ABC’s ‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Bethlehem Million (Sick) is set as a lead opposite Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman in The Good Lawyer, the proposed legal spinoff from ABC’s popular medical drama The Good Doctor, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Million will appear along with McMann and Huffman in the March 6 “The Good Lawyer” embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor, written by the series’ co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer, Joni DeGroot (McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder.

Million will portray Abbie. Compassionate, practical and a voice of reason, Abbie is Joni’s (McMann) slightly older sister, as well as her biggest cheerleader, roommate and best friend. These two share the bond of siblings who survived a less than ideal childhood together. Huffman plays Janet, a partner at the law firm where Joni works.

In real life, Bethlehem, a 2020 graduate of NYU’s School of Theater, is believed to be slightly younger than McMann. She has seen her career take off with a leading role in Miramax’s Sick opposite Gideon Adlon, which premiered at TIFF and sold to Blumhouse/Paramount +. She also has recurred on HBO Max’s And Just Like That and Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors. Bethlehem, who just wrapped the lead in the indie film Trim Season, is repped by Gersh and 11:11 Entertainment.

The Good Doctor stars Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson and Noah Galvin. Shore and Friedman executive produce alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.