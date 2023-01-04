‘The Flash’: Stephen Amell Returns To Reprise Oliver Queen Role In 9th & Final Season

Oliver Queen will team up with Barry Allen one last time in the ninth and final season of The Flash. The CW announced today that Stephen Amell, who starred as the title character in Arrow and also appeared in spinoff The Flash, will return to guest star in episode 909, joining previously announced David Ramsey (John Diggle aka Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork).

Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen was originally introduced on Arrow, the series that launched the CW’s Arrowverse, before headlining his own series, The Flash.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” said executive producer Eric Wallace. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say “thank you” to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Amell has appeared in eight episodes of The Flash as Oliver Queen.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman & Lois, Arrow, You), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka) and Sarah Schechter (You, The Flight Attendant, Riverdale), Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow), and Jonathan Butler (Bella and the Bulldogs).