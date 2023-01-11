‘The Fabelmans’: Read The Screenplay Taking On Steven Spielberg’s Own Coming-Of-Age Story

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races.

Steven Spielberg said onstage at the Golden Globes on Tuesday that he and his longtime collaborator Tony Kushner have been discussing a way to tell the story of Spielberg’s upbringing and love affair with the movies since the two worked on 2005’s Munich. A Lincoln and West Side Story later, The Fabelmans was born.

Co-written by Spielberg and Kushner, the Universal-Amblin movie loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood centers on Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a young man growing up in post-World War II era Arizona who discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play Sammy’s parents, and the ensemble includes Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Oakes Fegley and Chloe East.

The cast was just nominated for the SAG Awards’ ensemble film prize today, while Dano scored an individual nom.

The Fabelmans has picked up awards momentum since it had its world premiere in September at the Toronto Film Festival, where it won the Oscar bellwether People’s Choice Award. Spielberg won Best Director and the film scored the Best Picture – Drama prize at the Globes, and the pic has 11 Critics Choice nominations.

In mid-November, the film opened in theaters via a limited run in Los Angeles and New York, and currently has a domestic cume of $13.4 million.

Click below to read the script.