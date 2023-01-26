Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peter Bart: Big Media Honchos Hunt For Ways To Accentuate The Positive In Turbulent Moment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Blake Lively & Director Justin Baldoni To Star In Sony's ‘It Ends With Us' Adaptation
Read the full story

‘The Bear’ Breakout Star Ayo Edebiri Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie

Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri Getty

EXCLUSIVE: After playing one of the chefs behind a Chicago sandwich shop in the FX series The Bear, Ayo Edebiri has found a new team to join as sources tell Deadline she has boarded Marvel StudiosThunderbolts in a new secret role.

Edebiri joins an ensemble that was announced during Disney’s D23 event last year that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Related Story

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Taps Jake Schreier As Director

The film will bow on July 26, 2024. Marvel had no comment.

Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. 

The project marks Edebiri first major studio starring role. She plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, earning a Critics Choice Award nomination, and is expected to be a player in this year’s Emmy race. Season 2 will premiere this summer on FX on Hulu.

On the film side, she recently appeared in Theater Camp opposite Ben Platt, which just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film became one of the bigger sales at the fest, with Searchlight landing rights to distribute.

She is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad