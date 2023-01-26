‘The Bear’ Breakout Star Ayo Edebiri Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: After playing one of the chefs behind a Chicago sandwich shop in the FX series The Bear, Ayo Edebiri has found a new team to join as sources tell Deadline she has boarded Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts in a new secret role.

Edebiri joins an ensemble that was announced during Disney’s D23 event last year that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

The film will bow on July 26, 2024. Marvel had no comment.

Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

The project marks Edebiri first major studio starring role. She plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, earning a Critics Choice Award nomination, and is expected to be a player in this year’s Emmy race. Season 2 will premiere this summer on FX on Hulu.

On the film side, she recently appeared in Theater Camp opposite Ben Platt, which just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film became one of the bigger sales at the fest, with Searchlight landing rights to distribute.

She is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Range Media Partners.