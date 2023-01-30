Tempo Productions Hires Former Silver Reel Executive 

Yorkshire and London-based production company Tempo Productions today announced that Georgia Bayliff, former Head of Film at finance outfit Silver Reel, will join Tempo’s executive team, where she will co-produce company projects.

Bayliff will join Piers Tempest and Lauren Cox on the executive team at Tempo.

Bayliff exits Silver Reel after most recently producing Paradise Highway, starring Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche, and Frank Grillo. She worked across the company’s film & TV slate for over seven years, sourcing and steering projects from development and finance through production to release.

Tempo is gearing up to launch its 25th feature film into production. The company also has several films from its slate out in wide release, including Netflix’s Bank of Dave, Emily starring BAFTA 2023 EE Rising Star nominee Emma Mackey and Jon Wright’s creature horror Unwelcome which Warner Brothers released in UK cinemas.

Announcing Bayliff’s new role, Tempest said: “Having known Georgia since we worked together on The Wife, we have kept in touch, and I am delighted that Georgia has joined us at Tempo for our next phase of growth as a company.”

Bayliff added: “Piers has been an integral part of my growth in the industry. As we press forward into a new era of film and television, I look forward to continuing to cultivate talented writers, producing their material for the screen, and building on the continued success of Tempo, its strong relationships, clear vision, and tremendous track record of getting films made.”