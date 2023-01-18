Television Academy Installs Six Industry Vets To 2023 Executive Committee

Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma of the Television Academy has named his six new appointees to the Executive Committee for 2023.

They will advise on the organization’s diverse initiatives and help lead the Academy throughout the upcoming year.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these accomplished executives back to serve on our Executive Committee,” said Scherma in a statement. “They will continue to bring their extensive experience and insight to our dynamic organization.”

The new committee members are Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content; George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+; Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group; Gloria Calderón Kellett, award-winning writer, producer, director and actress; Lisa Nishimura, Vice President, Independent and Documentary Films at Netflix; and Zack Van Amburg, Chief Content Officer and Head of Worldwide Video for Apple TV+.

Additionally, the Academy’s Board of Governors has elected the following Peer Group Governors as their representatives on the executive committee for the 2023 term: Eddie Bonin (special visual effects), Debra Curtis (television executives), Jill Dickerson (reality programming) and Troy Underwood (children’s programming). Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation, will also serve on the committee.