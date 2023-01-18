‘Ted Lasso’s’ Cristo Fernández Wraps Production On ‘Sisters’ Starring Marta Cross, Valeria Maldonado & Virginia Novello

EXCLUSIVE: Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso, Spiderman: No Way Home) has wrapped on the comedy Sisters, written by and starring Marta Cross (Criminal Minds), Valeria Maldonado (Coco), and Virginia Novello (Gone). Fernández executive produces and stars in the film via his Espectro MX Films banner. An exclusive trailer for Sisters can be viewed above.

Sisters

With their lives unraveling around them, three Mexican American sisters reunite, after years of estrangement, to complete their beloved grandmother’s pilgrimage through rural Mexico. With no hiking experience, little reception, and an old map, the sisters walk the sacred trail to Talpa de Allende and find help along the way from Kin (Fernández), a local with a dark past. They must work together through their differences in order to reach the end and find their miracle.

Sisters also stars Adam Mayfield (Ford vs Ferrari), Maya Zapata (Under the Same Moon), Ignacio Riva Palacio (Rosario Tijeras), and Pilar Ixquic Mata (Torn from Her Arms).

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this story about the miracles that can come from faith and family bonds,” Fernández tells Deadline. “This film highlights the powerful bonds we as Latinos have to our ancestors as well as the traditions within our heritage that are the bedrock of Latin culture.”

Principal photography took place in Guadalajara & Tapalpa, Jalisco Mexico. The film, featuring Spanish and English dialogue, is currently preparing for the film festival circuit.

Sisters is produced by Cross, Maldonado, and Novello through their Las Caminantas Films banner alongside Guadalajara-based CM Films and Fernández’s Espectro MX Films. Gonzalo Ruiz de Velasco (Roma) and Denise Prieto (It’s Emily The Criminal) from Las Caminantas also produce.

Sisters is the latest project from Espectro MX Films, following When You Are Gone (directed by Rafael Altamira, starring Kelsie McDonald & Andrew Forner) currently streaming on Tubi. CM Films is currently in post-production on the comedy horror Midday Ghost directed by Ian Martin, starring Ricardo Fastlicht and Susana Zabaleta.

Fernández is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Gersh; Cross is repped by A3 Artists; Maldonado by Vision Entertainment; and Novello by BBA.