Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Revealed

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced the winners of the 74th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in April. See the list below.

The awards are given to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

The awards ceremony is set for Sunday, April 16, as part of the National Association of BRoadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949, and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

Here are the winners of the 2022 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards:

Invention and Development of the Pinned Photodiode Now Used in Most Image Sensors

Winners: Nobukazu Teranishi, NEC

Extraction of Granular Census Level Behavioral Data Using ACR

Winners: Cognitive Networks, Enswers, Turner Media Lab

AI-ML Curation of Sports Highlights

Winners: WSC, IBM, Comcast, Google

Digital Cinema Camera Mounted Video Extender for Live Audiences

Winners: MultiDyne, ARRI

Pioneering Development and Deployment of Virtualized Cable Modem

Winners: Harmonic, Comcast, Intel

TV PIONEER HALL OF FAME

Llewelyn Birchall Atkinson

Jean Lazare Weiller

Thomas Alva Edison

Jan Szczepanik

Constantin Dmitrievich Perskyi