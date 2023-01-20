You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Food Network Hot List 2023: Sophomore Group Includes Jeremy McBryde, Brogan Wu & Esther Choi

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Sixth And Final Season At Netflix
Read the full story

Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

Matt Dinerstein/NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama.

Kinney has starred as a firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate Kinney’s absence.

A spokesman for the show would not comment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad