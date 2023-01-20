Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama.

Kinney has starred as a firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate Kinney’s absence.

A spokesman for the show would not comment.