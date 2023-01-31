Tari Wariebi Signs With ColorCreative, Plots Feature Adaptation Of 2023 Sundance Short ‘We Were Meant To’

EXCLUSIVE: ColorCreative, the management and production company founded by Issa Rae and Deniese Davis, has signed first-generation Liberian-Nigerian filmmaker Tari Wariebi for representation.

The signing follows the world premiere of Wariebi’s short We Were Meant To at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation and was nominated for the Short Film Grand Jury Prize. Pic follows Akil, an African American teen, who boasts wings and one goal: to take his first flight.

Wariebi has announced that with ColorCreative’s support, he’ll now look to adapt the short into a feature following a Black man as he defies his fears, insecurities and societal barriers, while discovering his perfect launch into manhood, in a world where Black men have wings and their first flight is a rite of passage.

“We Were Meant To was the final premiere for Sundance’s short category and it was remarkable to witness how the film moved audiences,” remarked Executive Producer and Manager James Shani. “Tari is a filmmaker with a specific point of view and has a strong conviction about who he wants to be as a storyteller. This short film is just the beginning of what he will do, and I’m thrilled to help bring his voice to the world alongside our team at ColorCreative.”

Wariebi added that “premiering We Were Meant To at Sundance was sensational. The audience’s response was off the charts and I couldn’t be more excited to work with ColorCreative and the shared vision we have for my career. James Shani is impassioned and connected to the stories I tell and the perfect addition to my team. My plan has always been to expand on the world and story of We Were Meant To, and it’s exciting to be in conversation with potential partners that feel an urgency to see this feature made.”

Wariebi has previously helmed several episodes of the BET-acquired digital series Situationships, as well as such additional short films as After That, We Didn’t Talk and Leave Us Here, both released in 2020. He was most recently a WeScreenplay finalist and a quarterfinalist in the Slamdance Screenplay Competition — also directing the pilot for WarnerMedia’s Remember, starring Bernard David Jones, which was acquired by Berlanti Productions.

Founded in 2014 and led by President Talitha Watkins, ColorCreative’s mission is to support diverse creators and produce content that amplifies opportunities for underrepresented groups. Other notable clients of the company include actor Affion Crockett, executive chef and entrepreneur Alisa Reynolds, writer Chris Sanford, DJ and entrepreneur Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, director Giselle Bailey, showrunner Kendra Jordan, director Lawrence Lamont, producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert, and Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton, to name a few.