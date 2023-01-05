Tahar Rahim To Preside Over France’s 48th César Awards Ceremony In February

The Serpent and The Mauritanian star Tahar Rahim will preside over the 48th edition of France’s Cesar Awards, taking place at Paris’s historic l’Olympia concert venue on February 24.

France’s Cesar Academy noted that Rahim has a long history with the Césars, having won best actor and most promising actor in 2010 for his breakthrough performance in Jacques Audiard’s The Prophet.

“Since then, Tahar Rahim has continued his career with finesse, opting for rich, diverse and complex characters, and new experiences,” said the César Academy in a statement announcing his appointment as ceremony president.

Highlighting Rahim’s ability to move between French and international productions, the body cited past credits spanning Lou Ye’s Love and Bruises, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Black Gold, Asghar Farhadi’s The Past, Rebecca Zlotowski’s Grand Central as well as Kevin Macdonald’s The Mauritanian and BBC-Netflix hit The Serpent, for which he was nominated in the Golden Globes in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The actor’s upcoming films for 2023 include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web.

France’s national film awards are voted on by around 3,000 cinema professionals who are members of the Cesar Academy and are open to French productions released theatrically in France the previous year.

Voting for the first round of this year’s edition opened on January 3 and will close on January 24 with first nominations due to be announced on January 25.

Other previously announced highlights of the ceremony in February include a career achievement César for David Fincher, who follows in the wake of Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz and Michael Douglas.