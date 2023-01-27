T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Poised To Exit ‘GMA3’

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are poised to depart GMA3: What You Need To Know, after the two anchors were taken off the air following public revelations of a romantic relationship between the two news figures.

Last month, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that Holmes and Robach were being taken off the air pending an internal investigation. A contentious mediation session was held on Thursday, with the result being that they would be departing, a source said. An official announcement has not yet been made of their exit from the show but was expected soon. TMZ first reported on their departure.

Godwin had told staffers that the relationship between the two anchors had become an “internal and external distraction” in deciding to pull them off the air, as their relationship had been the subject of tabloid headlines. The show has featured fill-in hosts since then.

Holmes and Robach have served as co-hosts of GMA3 since September, 2020, joining ABC News chief medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton and replacing a special program devoted to the Covid pandemic that was launched earlier that year. The previous incarnation of the Good Morning America spinoff, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, ended earlier that year.

In announcing that Holmes and Robach were being taken off the air, Godwin told staffers that “while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” Their absence from the show ended up being much longer.

The Robach-Holmes relationship was disclosed in a story and photos on DailyMail.com. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, and both couples reportedly had separated.

GMA3, though, depends on the chemistry between the hosts, making for a publicly awkward situation. Contracts for high-profile media personalities typically include morals clauses, but Holmes and Robach’s camps are said to have been adamant that even that provision was not violated with a consensual relationship.

In the meantime, the whole episode continued to draw intense scrutiny from celebrity media reporters and outlets.

More to come.