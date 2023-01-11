Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell To Star In Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck

EXCLUSIVE: Will Gluck is getting back to his rom-com roots and looks to have landed two of the most sought-after stars in town for his next project. Sources tell Deadline that Sony Pictures has acquired an untitled R-rated romantic comedy, with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell set to star and Gluck directing.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, the project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is rewriting.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck (who with his Olive Bridge Entertainment has a first-look deal at Sony) are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman are exec producing for RK Films.

Sony landed the coveted package at the end of last year and after figuring out Sweeney’s schedule with her Euphoria dates. Shooting is expected to start at the end of next month.

Following her Emmy-nominated work on HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney has spent her Euphoria hiatus building up an impressive upcoming slate starting with the Sony/Marvel pic Madame Web. That production finished last year and began a new strong relationship with the studio and the budding star, as Sony would then land the rights to the package The Registration that she is attached to star and produce. She is also attached to exec produce and star in a new Barbarella movie at Sony Pictures and has also also recently partnered with Fifth Season to produce a TV adaptation of The Players Table. She also recently wrapped production on National Anthem.

For Powell, the film returns him to his rom-com roots as well after his career was launched in Netflix’s The Set Up opposite Zoey Deutch. He is coming off a big 2022 starting with Top Gun: Maverick. He was also recently co-starred with Jonathan Majors and executive produced the historical war epic Devotion for Sony. Additionally, he will team with Chris Morgan in the sci-fi action thriller Deputy X for Universal and has signed on to the buddy comedy Foreign Relations, where he will star alongside Nick Jonas.

Best known for his comedies Easy A and Friends With Benefits, Gluck is currently developing End of the World, an action comedy he wrote with Chris Bremner and which Gluck will direct, and Just Dance for Ubisoft which Gluck wrote with AC Bradley and will direct. On the TV side, Gluck is adapting Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen with Noah Pink for Peacock, which he will direct and produce. He is also producing the Black List-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi, for Sony, and the live-action adaptation of Aristocats for Disney.

Wolpert is the executive story editor on Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at Disney+. She is developing her original series Turn of the Century Teenage Bitch with Animal Pictures (Maya Rudolph & Natasha Lyonne), Paulilu (Paul Downs & Lucia Aniello) and 3 Arts. Previously, Wolpert sold and developed her original pilot I’m In Love With the Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah at the CW with Rachel Bloom.

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group, and Johnson Shapiro. Gluck is repped by UTA. Wolpert is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.